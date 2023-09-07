YouTube is testing an in-app platform called 'Playables'

As for the games themselves, don't expect full-fledged experiences. (Representational Photo)

YouTube is testing an in-app platform that will users to play small, bite-sized games on PC and mobile.

Google is testing this with a limited number of YouTube Premium users first, and if you want to check whether you have access to it, you can do so by going to this page.

Also read: Google DeepMind co-founder calls for US to enforce AI standards - FT

Once you enable it on YouTube Experiments, it can be accessed via a separate tab on the user timeline. This will work on both PC and mobile.

As for the games themselves, don't expect full-fledged experiences. This is more of a way to pass the time, playing small arcadey mini-games.

Also read: Google techie, 22, plans to retire at 35 with Rs 41 crore in savings

Like 9to5Google reported, the service hosts games like Stack Bounce, which involves bouncing 3D balls through rotating platforms.

Late last month, Google launched the Generative Search experience in India and brings a host of novel features that empower users to delve deeper into topics, gain fresh perspectives, and enhance their search capabilities.