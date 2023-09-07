English
    YouTube is testing an in-app platform called 'Playables'

    Google is testing this with a limited number of YouTube Premium users first. Once you enable it on YouTube Experiments, it can be accessed via a separate tab on the user timeline. This will work on both PC and mobile

    September 07, 2023 / 05:07 PM IST
    As for the games themselves, don't expect full-fledged experiences. (Representational Photo)

    YouTube is testing an in-app platform that will users to play small, bite-sized games on PC and mobile.

    Google is testing this with a limited number of YouTube Premium users first, and if you want to check whether you have access to it, you can do so by going to this page.

    Once you enable it on YouTube Experiments, it can be accessed via a separate tab on the user timeline. This will work on both PC and mobile.

    As for the games themselves, don't expect full-fledged experiences. This is more of a way to pass the time, playing small arcadey mini-games.

    Like 9to5Google reported, the service hosts games like Stack Bounce, which involves bouncing 3D balls through rotating platforms.

    Late last month, Google launched the Generative Search experience in India and brings a host of novel features that empower users to delve deeper into topics, gain fresh perspectives, and enhance their search capabilities.

    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Sep 7, 2023 05:07 pm

