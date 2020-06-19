App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2020 07:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google testing new Play Store feature to make app subscriptions more transparent

Developers will be able to sell services directly from their app’s detail page using this feature.


Google is planning to make some changes in the app store that will allow developers to sell subscriptions for Android apps directly from the Play Store. It is implementing a new feature that will enable you to buy a subscription to a service without having to download the app.

The required subscription details and pricing information will be revealed on the Google Play listing. Additionally, a new button will be added next to “Install”, allowing users to buy the app’s subscription before you install it on your device. According to Techcrunch, Google has rolled out the feature a to a select few developers for testing purposes.

Google vaguely announced the change in a blog post but did not offer concrete details as to how it worked. Google only describes it as a way for users “to discover and purchase items outside your app.” Select apps are already testing the service. The report says that the functionality is possible due to the recent introduction of Android Billing Library version 3.

Close

The new library can power a subscription promo code redemption experience and allow users to start a free trial and proceed to the download or purchase the extra services upfront. Developers will be able to sell services directly from their app’s detail page. This transparent marketing option benefits both the consumer and the developer.

related news

You can also get the exact details about the subscription on the app’s page. Another benefit of the new feature is having your subscriptions from different apps in one place. Google tells Techcrunch that it will expand this feature to include other virtual goods in the future.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 19, 2020 07:59 pm

tags #Google

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | 5-day institutional quarantine mandatory for all COVID-19 patients in Delhi: MHA

Coronavirus pandemic | 5-day institutional quarantine mandatory for all COVID-19 patients in Delhi: MHA

Weddings with 50 people in attendance to be allowed in Maharashtra

Weddings with 50 people in attendance to be allowed in Maharashtra

Coronavirus impact: In a first, Air India employees to get 'special quarantine leave'

Coronavirus impact: In a first, Air India employees to get 'special quarantine leave'

most popular

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.