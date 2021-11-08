MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Investmentor
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Intrazon 2.0 - India's Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Google responds to Pixel 6 fingerprint scan problems

Google says that enhanced security algorithms may delay verification on the scanner

Moneycontrol News
November 08, 2021 / 04:37 PM IST
The optical fingerprint scanner on the Pixel 6 has been slow since launch

The optical fingerprint scanner on the Pixel 6 has been slow since launch


Late last month, Google launched the new flagship Pixel 6 phones. The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are available in only nine countries around the world and India isn't on the list. While critical and fan reception has been generally positive, there have been reports of bugs floating around the internet. One such bug causes the Pixel 6 to autodial a random contact on your phone.

After a tweet complained about it, Google finally responded to the cause of problems with the phone's fingerprint reader, which has been pulled up in various reviews for being slow and sometimes unresponsive. Google used an optical fingerprint under-display scanner for the Pixel 6, something that has been known to be slow.

Google blamed the slow performance on "enhanced security algorithms" which, in some cases, can delay verification.

Google even linked the user to a troubleshooting site that runs through the list of common causes and tips, which are extremely basic and don't help in this situation. According to a post on Reddit, assigning multiple fingerprint slots to the same thumb may help.

Optical scanners are known offenders when it comes to being slow and less secure than newer ultrasonic scanners, which can take a 3D image of your fingers, including depth information.

There is still hope that this can be fixed through an update or patch, since Google ties the issues to software algorithms.

Close

Related stories

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Android 12 #Google #Pixel 6
first published: Nov 8, 2021 04:37 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.