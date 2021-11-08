Google responds to Pixel 6 fingerprint scan problems

The optical fingerprint scanner on the Pixel 6 has been slow since launch

Late last month, Google launched the new flagship Pixel 6 phones. The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are available in only nine countries around the world and India isn't on the list. While critical and fan reception has been generally positive, there have been reports of bugs floating around the internet. One such bug causes the Pixel 6 to autodial a random contact on your phone.

After a tweet complained about it, Google finally responded to the cause of problems with the phone's fingerprint reader, which has been pulled up in various reviews for being slow and sometimes unresponsive. Google used an optical fingerprint under-display scanner for the Pixel 6, something that has been known to be slow.



We're sorry for the hassle. The Pixel 6 fingerprint sensor utilizes enhanced security algorithms. In some instances, these added protections can take longer to verify or require more direct contact with the sensor. Try troubleshooting steps: https://t.co/uTbifE5Uyo. Thanks. ^Levi

— Made By Google (@madebygoogle) November 6, 2021

Google blamed the slow performance on "enhanced security algorithms" which, in some cases, can delay verification.

Google even linked the user to a troubleshooting site that runs through the list of common causes and tips, which are extremely basic and don't help in this situation. According to a post on Reddit, assigning multiple fingerprint slots to the same thumb may help.

Optical scanners are known offenders when it comes to being slow and less secure than newer ultrasonic scanners, which can take a 3D image of your fingers, including depth information.

There is still hope that this can be fixed through an update or patch, since Google ties the issues to software algorithms.