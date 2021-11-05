Google Pixel 6 Pro breaks into DxOMark's top ten for overall camera performance

Last month, Google revealed the Pixel 6 series globally, revealing major improvements across the board. However, the biggest upgrades for both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro came in the camera department. And now, those improvements seem to be paying off, with the Pixel 6 Pro recently popping up on DxOMark.

The Pixel 6 Pro managed to break into DxOMark’s top ten list for best smartphone camera performance. The Pixel 6 Pro recorded an overall camera score of 135 points, falling just below Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro and Huawei’s Mate 40 Pro. The Pixel 6 Pro also finished in the top five spots for best selfie camera performance with 102 points.

When it came to the rear cameras, the Pixel 6 Pro scored 143 points for Photos, 71 points for Zoom performance, and 115 points for video. The biggest improvement came in the Zoom department as the lack of a telephoto camera saw the Pixel 5 score 49 points in the Zoom test. In the selfie department, the Pixel 6 Pro scored 107 points for photo and 95 points for video.

DxOMark’s review noted that the Pixel 6 Pro excelled in detail levels in all lighting conditions, wide dynamic range, and great texture performance at long-range. The review also noted that fine detail preservation on the Pixel 6 Pro exceeded that of the iPhone 13 Pro and Huawei P50 Pro in similar lighting conditions.

The main drawbacks were the narrow depth of field and the noise in lower-lit environments. It is worth noting that the Pixel 6 Pro also managed to surpass the vanilla iPhone 13. You can check out DxOMark’s full review here.

