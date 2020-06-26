Google Photos for Android and iOS gets a redesigned layout, map view and a new logo

A month after marking its fifth anniversary, Google Photos is getting a massive design overhaul. Google has introduced a new logo for its Photos app, which has also got a new in-app layout.

Google has reduced a tab at the bottom row in the redesigned Photos app. Instead of four tabs, the new Google Photos app now features a three-tab structure. These three tabs are Photos, Search and Library.

The Photos tab is the main tab that contains all your photos and videos, but now you’ll see larger thumbnails, auto-playing videos, and less white space between photos. At the very top, you'll also notice a larger Memories carousel, which now features larger portrait cards. Google has also moved its automatic creations for movies, collages, animations, stylised photos, etc. from the now-removed ‘For You’ tab to Memories.

The Search tab is now placed at the centre of the bottom row. Google notes that search has become increasingly important as photo libraries get bigger, which is why it has put the Search tab in the centre to give you quick access to the people, places, and things most important to you.

Users will also find a new interactive map view of their photos and videos in the Search tab. Google states that the ‘most-requested feature’ can be accessed by pinching and zooming around the globe to explore travel photos, see where you’ve taken the most photos around your hometown, or find that one photo from somewhere on your road trip across the country.

If you enable location from your device camera, location history, or manually add locations, those photos have always been organised and searchable by place in Google Photos.

The last tab on the bottom right corner is Library, which contains Albums, Favourites, Trash, Archive and more.

The ‘Sharing’ feed has been moved to the top-left corner and can be accessed by tapping on the “conversation” button.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

Google has also updated the Photos logo inspired by a pinwheel.