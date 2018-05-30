Google launches ARCore technology in China; Xiaomi’s Mi Mix 2S to be the first supported device

Google is launching its augmented reality (AR) platform ARCore for AR apps in China. The tech giant has already entered into a partnership with Chinese device maker Xiaomi for this purpose and is working towards adding more partners in the country.



Starting today, #ARCore apps are available on Mix 2S devices from the Xiaomi App Store in China. More partners coming soon → https://t.co/16QoOTgqve pic.twitter.com/lT4TYXrzwF

— Google AR & VR (@GoogleARVR) May 28, 2018

The news was confirmed by the company in its tweet.

In addition to Xiaomi, Google has confirmed it has Samsung and Huawei as additional partners.

Interestingly, China has banned all Google Play services in the country and users who want to download any AR app will have to do so from one of the many Android app stores operational in the country.

However, ARCore was allowed in the country essentially because it does not require the device to be connected to any cloud services, as a result of which the country’s internet regulators will have zero power over

Apparently, Google’s move is viewed as part of a larger effort to re-enter China, where its services are completely banned. Additionally, the company had entered into a partnership with Tencent and has reportedly agreed to invest in a number of Chinese startups.

“The ARCore strategy for China, while subtle, is part of a sustained push to grow Google’s presence in China. While that hasn’t meant reviving the Google Play Store — despite plenty of speculation in the media — Google has ramped up in other areas,” Techcrunch observed in a report.

Other initiatives from Google include acquisition of a chunk of Taiwanese giant HTC and opening an AI-lab in Shenzhen, also known as the ‘Silicon Valley of hardware’.

Lastly, Google will also be playing host to ‘Demo day’ programmes for startups in Asia, with an event scheduled to take place in Shanghai, China.