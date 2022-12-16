English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now : Grand Finale of #BadlaavHumseHai - celebrating the efforts of the unsung heroes of India.
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Google introduces Matter support for its smart home products

    Matter is a smart home connectivity standard that enables communication between IoT devices

    Moneycontrol News
    December 16, 2022 / 06:23 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Google)

    (Image Courtesy: Google)

    Google has announced that it has enabled Matter support for its smart home devices. The products include the Google Nest Hub, Nest Hub Max, Nest WiFi Pro along with Google Home speaker, Google Home Mini, Nest Mini and Nest Audio.

    Matter is a new interoperability standard for smart home and Internet of Things (IoT) products, that enables them to work together across platforms and various manufacturers.

    It was conceived by The Connectivity Standards Alliance, that is made up of 400 companies worldwide including Google, Amazon, Apple, Samsung, LG, Huawei and Oppo among others.

    Matter was supposed to launch in 2021 but was delayed and launched in October this year. Since launch, Samsung has already enabled its support, so has Amazon. Now, Google has joined in.

    Google said that it has also enabled Matter support on Fast Pair for Android, which will let you pair Matter-enabled products to your networks.

    Related stories

    Additionally, the Nest Hub Max, Nest WiFi Pro, and the 2nd Generation Nest Hub can now operate as Thread border routers. Thread is a networking protocol meant for low-powered devices in a home network such as locks and window shades.

    The company is working on a new multi-admin experience with Samsung that will launch in 2023, and aims to simply control of Matter enabled products across platforms.

    Google said that it will enable Matter support for more devices in the next year. It will also update Google Home for iOS with Matter support next year.
    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Google #Google Nest #Internet of Things (IoT) #Matter standard #smart home devices
    first published: Dec 16, 2022 06:23 pm