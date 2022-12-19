Google for India event 2022: Where and when to watch

We are delighted to share that @AshwiniVaishnaw will join us at #GoogleForIndia 2022 in conversation with @sundarpichai.
Tune in to watch the event live on December 19th, 12 PM! https://t.co/079k3Krvrs pic.twitter.com/eV9XV6j5hM— Google India (@GoogleIndia) December 18, 2022
How to watch Google for India 2022 event online
Twitter and Facebook will be used by Google to share updates from its eighth edition of Google for India 2022. A live stream of the event will also be available on YouTube through Google's official account. Live streaming is available here for those who are interested: