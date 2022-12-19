Google for India event 2022: Where and when to watch

Union IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. (Photo: ANI)



We are delighted to share that @AshwiniVaishnaw will join us at #GoogleForIndia 2022 in conversation with @sundarpichai.

Tune in to watch the event live on December 19th, 12 PM! https://t.co/079k3Krvrs pic.twitter.com/eV9XV6j5hM December 18, 2022

Today, Google is set to hold its annual Google for India 2022 event in India. Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics and Information Technology, and Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, will attend the event. Live streaming of the event will be available on Google India's official YouTube channel starting at 12pm today.

How to watch Google for India 2022 event online

Twitter and Facebook will be used by Google to share updates from its eighth edition of Google for India 2022. A live stream of the event will also be available on YouTube through Google's official account. Live streaming is available here for those who are interested: