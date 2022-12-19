English
    Google for India event 2022: Where and when to watch

    Live streaming of the event will be available on Google India's official YouTube channel starting at 12 PM today.

    December 19, 2022 / 11:14 AM IST
    Union IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. (Photo: ANI)

    Today, Google is set to hold its annual Google for India 2022 event in India. Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics and Information Technology, and Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, will attend the event. Live streaming of the event will be available on Google India's official YouTube channel starting at 12pm today.

    How to watch Google for India 2022 event online

    Twitter and Facebook will be used by Google to share updates from its eighth edition of Google for India 2022. A live stream of the event will also be available on YouTube through Google's official account. Live streaming is available here for those who are interested:

    first published: Dec 19, 2022 11:14 am