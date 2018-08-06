App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2018 06:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google changes its Maps projection from 2D to globe format

The proportion of the individual countries are more accurately projected on the latest globe format.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Google has updated its Maps app, which now allows users to view the world as a globe. The new 3D Globe Mode map has been updated from the previous flat version.

The view of the world is available on Google Maps if one zooms out to the maximum extent on the desktop version. The proportion of the individual countries are more accurately projected in the new format.

The world was earlier represented on a flat, two dimensional surface by using the Mercator projection. A major flaw of this method is that surfaces nearer to the poles are projected much larger than their original size.

related news

As a result, Greenland is projected as 14 times larger than its the actual size. Countries like Canada, Sweden, Finland and Norway are seen to be larger than in reality.

A google employee earlier stated that the logic for implementing the Mercator projection was the preservation of angles of roads.

Also, Google added an update of displaying the battery percentage status to its location sharing feature last week.
First Published on Aug 6, 2018 06:59 pm

tags #Google #world

most popular

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.