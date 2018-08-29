App
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2018 07:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google CEO's to not testify on Russian meddling on social media criticized: Report

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, and Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg have consented to testify on the matter.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Google CEO Sundar Pichai’s decision to not testify at a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing has been criticized by America’s Democrat and Republican politicians.

According to a report by Bloomberg, Senator Richard Burr of North Carolina called the top executives of Twitter, Facebook and Google to testify in relation to the alleged Russian interference in the United States election in 2016 using social media.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg and Apple have consented to testify on the matter on September 5.

Bloomberg notes that Senator Burr could issue a subpoena to force Pichai to testify on behalf of Google, but Burr stated that it is an option he is unlikely to pursue.

The news agency noted that lawmakers are irked with Pichai’s decision, as it comes at a time when US President Donald Trump accused Google of favouring anti-Trump content on its search engines while suppressing pro-Trump content.

Google responded to the allegation, saying, “Search is not used to set a political agenda and we don’t bias our results toward any political ideology.”

Alphabet Inc.’s Google previously announced it would send Kent Walker, its senior vice-president for global affairs. The company on Tuesday said Walker, who’s overseeing its efforts to tackle foreign interference, will be in Washington and available to meet with lawmakers on the day of the hearing.

Trump earlier told the press that it is "very dangerous" for social media companies like Twitter and Facebook to silence voices on their services.Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg earlier testified in Congressional hearings in April over Facebook's privacy practices in April. He, however, has not testified in front of the Senate Intelligence panel.
First Published on Aug 29, 2018 07:47 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Facebook #Google #Techonology #Twitter #world

