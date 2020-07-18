Google brings dinosaurs to real world through augmented reality

Google has unveiled new augmented reality features that will let the users virtually travel to the “Jurassic World” where dinosaurs ruled the Earth.

The search engine giant, in partnership with Universal Brand Development, Amblin Entertainment and Ludia, has brought 10 AR (augmented reality) dinosaurs that users can search for and view in their own space using their phone.

“We're partnering with Universal Brand Development, Amblin Entertainment and Ludia to bring 10 dinosaurs from the franchise film, “Jurassic World”, to Google Search. Watch the massive T. Rex stomp in your living room or gaze up at a majestic Brachiosaurus as it towers above a neighborhood tree,” said Archana Kannan, Group Product Manager, AR Experiences in a blog post.

The 10 “Jurassic World” dinosaurs that are viewable in AR include Tyrannosaurus Rex, Velociraptor, Triceratops, Spinosaurus, Stegosaurus, Brachiosaurus, Ankylosaurus, Dilophosaurus, Pteranodon, and Parasaurolophus.

To experience this feature, users need to search for a dinosaur on Google using a mobile device and tap “View in 3D” to rotate or zoom in and see it up close. Users can then bring the dinosaur into their space with AR and adjust its size to understand how big it is in relation to the things around you, said Kannan.

For Android users, the new feature will allow to hear the thudding footsteps and roars of each dinosaur. For this, they need to turn up the volume in their devices.

On iOS, search for “dinosaur” or one of the 10 dinosaurs on the Google app or on Google.com with Chrome or Safari. 3D and AR content is available on devices running iOS 11 and above.

Users can also create AR videos or recreate their favorite scenes from the “Jurassic World” movies with the recording option.

To create the 3D dinosaurs, the concept artists of Ludia did preliminary research to discover information about each creature, said Camilo Sanin, Ludia’s Lead on Character Creations.