    Google announces self-repair program in partnership with iFixit

    The search giant confirmed that batteries, cameras, displays, and more will be available for purchase in select countries, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, and other European nations where Pixel devices are sold.

    April 10, 2022 / 03:27 PM IST

    Google has announced a new self-repair programme in partnership with DIY repair specialists iFixit. The programme will cover Pixel phones from the Pixel 6 series back to the Pixel 2 from 2017.

    The new programme will make it easier for consumers to get repair parts for their Pixel devices. The search giant confirmed that batteries, cameras, displays, and more will be available for purchase in select countries, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, and other European nations where Pixel devices are sold.

    According to a blog post, the parts will be available for purchase later this year. The parts will be sold individually or bundled with iFixit Fix Kits, which also include tools such as screwdriver bits and spudgers. Samsung also has a similar repair programme in partnership with iFixit, although it only covered devices till the Galaxy S20 series at launch.

    For those looking for professional repairs, Google already offers repairs by authorised technical experts in countries where its Pixel devices are sold. The new DIY repair programme will allow consumers to keep their Pixel smartphones longer. Google already offers three years of major updates and five years of security updates for its Pixel devices.

    However, four to five years is a pretty long period and eventually, users will have to replace parts like batteries. Additionally, the search giant is also offering trade-in and recycling programs available when you no longer want to keep using a device.



    Tags: #Google #Google Pixel #iFixit #Pixel #smartphones
    first published: Apr 10, 2022 03:27 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.