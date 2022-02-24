Google acknowledges Pixel 6 Wi-Fi issue, will fix it with a March update

(Image Courtesy: Google)

Some Pixel 6 users have reported connectivity issues with Wi-Fi on their smartphones after Google rolled out the February 2022 update for the Pixel line. The company has now acknowledged the issue and said they have a fix for it, that will be rolled out with the March 2022 update.

As spotted by 9to5Google, Google responded a user query from u/cheesehead78 on the official r/GooglePixel subreddit saying that, "After some investigation, we identified the root cause and determined that it impacts a very small number of devices. Of course, we realize this is a poor experience and immediately developed a software fix that will be available in the next Google Pixel Update, rolling out in March. If you’d like to explore other options in the meantime, please get in touch with our support team, which is prepared to help you."

So far, temporary workarounds like resetting the Pixel 6 or resetting network settings seem to work, but only for a short while before the problem crops up again.

Google's recent track record with Pixel patches has been less than stellar, they recently had to disable the Pixel exclusive feature, "Hold for Me" that alerts users when someone picks up your call, after a bug in the December update caused calls to drop.

The company's Call Screening tool, that identifies unknown numbers and stops bot spam calls, was also disabled owing to bugs in the December update.