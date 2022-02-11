English
    Google gives legally binding commitments over Privacy Sandbox in UK

    Google has pledged that it will develop new alternatives to third-party cookies under the CMA's oversight.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 11, 2022 / 05:00 PM IST
    Google will also address competition concerns

    Google will also address competition concerns


    The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has announced that it has secured a legally binding commitment from Google to address competition concerns over the company's Privacy Sandbox.

    The UK's competition regulator has said that it will keep a "close eye" on how Google plans to address these concerns. Privacy Sandbox is Google's attempt to replace third-party cookies, with a set of five application programming interfaces (API). Advertisers will use these tools to gauge customer interests in a non-intrusive and more secure way.

    Also Read: Google drops FLoC as replacement for third-party cookies, opts for Topics API instead

    This best of both world's approach has so far been meandering. Google first proposed FLoC as an early replacement for cookies and then announced the Topics API, once FLoC was met with backlash from critics.

    While Google hasn't really cemented its alternative yet, CMA has said that it has acquired commitment for Google's approach and added that it will supervise Google to make sure it won't be anti-competitive and will benefit the consumers.

    In a blog post, Google said that the commitments outlined three key principles -

    1. Changes made to the Privacy Sandbox will apply to Google and other advertisers.

    2. The company will develop new technologies under regulatory oversight from the CMA.

    3. The CMA will be notified in advance when the time comes to stop third-party cookies so that it can make sure there are no competition concerns.

    Also Read: Google updated its Chrome logo after 8 years, a look at the logo’s journey over the years

    "Google’s aim with the Privacy Sandbox is to improve web privacy for people around the world, while also giving publishers, creators and other developers the tools they need to build thriving businesses," wrote William Malcom, Director, Privacy and Legal, Google.

    "This includes building new digital advertising tools, in collaboration with the wider industry, to replace third-party cookies with alternatives that better protect consumer privacy and preserve peoples’ access to free content online," he added.
