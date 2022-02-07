MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTechnology

    Google updated its Chrome logo after 8 years, a look at the logo’s journey over the years

    Google is changing its Chrome browser logo for the first time in eight years. The Google Chrome logo has changed several times but its basic design remained the same. Take a look at the redesigned logo with some minor adjustments.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 07, 2022 / 07:40 PM IST
    Google is changing its Chrome browser logo for the first time in eight years. The Google Chrome logo has changed several times but its basic design remained the same. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Google is changing its Chrome browser logo for the first time in eight years. The Google Chrome logo has changed several times but its basic design remained the same. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Google Chrome was launched in 2008 with a shiny, three-dimensional emblem. In March 2011, Google introduced a new simplified logo to replace the previous 3D logo that had been used since the project's inception. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Google Chrome was launched in 2008 with a shiny, three-dimensional emblem. In March 2011, Google introduced a new simplified logo to replace the previous 3D logo that had been used since the project's inception. (Image: News18 Creative)
    In the new readjusted Chrome logo, the circle in the famous logo has gotten a little bigger and a new shade of subtle gradient was added to the main icon. This was done to supposedly reduce the friction caused by placing certain shades of green and red, next to each other. (Image: News18 Creative)
    In the new readjusted Chrome logo, the circle in the famous logo has gotten a little bigger and a new shade of subtle gradient was added to the main icon. This was done to supposedly reduce the friction caused by placing certain shades of green and red, next to each other. (Image: News18 Creative)
    The new Chrome logo won’t look the same across all systems. Take a look… (Image: News18 Creative)
    The new Chrome logo won’t look the same across all systems. Take a look… (Image: News18 Creative)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Chrome Canary #Google #Google Chrome #Google Chrome logo #iOS #Slideshow #Windows 11
    first published: Feb 7, 2022 07:40 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.