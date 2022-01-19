Garmin Fenix 7, Fenix 7S, Fenix 7X launched with Body Battery, Real-Time Stamina features

The Garmin Fenix 7 series of GPS smartwatches were recently launched in the US. Garmin’s Fenix series represents its flagship smartwatches with the company unveiling three new models: Garmin Fenix 7, Garmin Fenix 7S, and Garmin Fenix 7X.

Garmin Fenix 7 Series

The Garmin Fenix 7 and Fenix 7S features a starting price of $699.99 (Roughly Rs 52,100), while the Garmin Fenix 7X boasts a starting price of $899.99 (Roughly Rs 67,000). The Garmin Fenix 7 series are available in a Standard, Solar, and Sapphire Solar Edition.

Garmin Fenix 7 Series Features

The Garmin Fenix 7 series arrive in 42mm, 47mm, and 51mm cases sizes. The three smartwatches come in different display sizes and come with colour touchscreens. Garmin’s flagship smartwatch series are made of fibre-reinforced polymer and stainless steel, although the Solar and Sapphire Solar models use silicone straps, sapphire glass protection, titanium casings, and solar charging panels.

Garmin’s new flagship smartwatch series also features a 5-button interface and have multi-LED flashlights. The new smartwatches are equipped with up to 32GB of storage and offer Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and ANT+ connectivity. Garmin Fenix 7 series also support streaming from Spotify, Amazon Music, and Deezer.

The smartwatches feature health and fitness modes include health and fitness modes including Pulse Ox blood oxygen saturation, wrist-based heart rate monitoring, and respiration and stress tracking. The watch also comes with fitness modes and a Visual Race Predictor that analyses a user’s progress of training based on the running history and overall fitness.

The smartwatches also offer up to 37 days of battery life in smartwatch mode and up to 89 hours in GPS mode. You also get a Body Battery feature that provides information about a user’s body's energy levels. A Real-Time Stamina tool that lets users monitor and track exertion levels during activities. As of now, there is no information on when the Garmin Fenix 7 series will be available in India.