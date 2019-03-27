App
Last Updated : Mar 27, 2019 04:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Xiaomi unveils ultra-thin line of Mi Air notebooks

Xiaomi’s newly released laptops feature an ultra-slim form factor with improved 8th Gen Intel processors.

Carlsen Martin
Whatsapp

Xiaomi recently unveiled their ultra-thin line of Mi notebooks in the Chinese markets. The newly released laptops feature an ultra-slim form factor with improved 8th Gen Intel processors.

Xiaomi is touting the laptops slim and lightweight form factor as their major selling point. The new Mi Notebook Air line-up features three different configurations –

Intel Core m3-8100Y / 4GB RAM / 128GB SSD Storage for 3599 yuan (Approx. Rs 37,000)
Intel Core m3-8100Y / 4GB RAM / 256GB SSD Storage for 3,999 yuan (Approx. Rs 41,000)

Intel Core i5-8250U / 4GB RAM / 256GB SSD Storage for 4,299 yuan (Approx. Rs 44,000)

Features such as SSD storage as well as 8th generation Intel processors, make the Mi Notebook Air an excellent machine for everyday multitasking. The 12.5-inch Mi Notebook Air weighs approximately 150 grams less than Apple’s MacBook Air. Xiaomi’s laptop will be available in gold and silver colours.

In terms of design, the latest Mi Notebook Air features a full metal body. Xiaomi’s new ultra-slim notebook packs a 12.5-inch FHD screen with 5.71mm thin bezels. Xiaomi also launched a more compact variant of the Mi Notebook Air with a 13.3-inch display.

Xiaomi has also added a full-size keyboard and multi-touch trackpad on their latest Mi notebook. Additionally, the Mi Notebook Air also boasts a more-than-decent assortment of I/O with a USB Type-C port, two USB Type-A ports, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The ultra-slim laptop also gets fast charging support, taking the machine from 0 to 50 percent in 35 minutes.

If there’s one drawback, it’s the lack of an HDMI port. Audio quality on the laptop is improved with the dual-speaker setup, tuned by Harman Kardon. The speakers also support DTS sound for an enhanced audio experience.
First Published on Mar 27, 2019 04:05 pm

tags #gadgets #laptops #Technology #trends

