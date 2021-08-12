MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Moneycontrol Pro in association with Option Omega 2.0 brings to you India’s First Option Traders Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyGadgets

Sony Bravia XR-77A80J 4K OLED TV, Bravia KD-85X85J 4K LCD TV launched in India

The Sony Bravia XR-77A80J is priced at Rs 5,49,990, while the Sony Bravia KD-85X85J costs Rs 4,99,990.

Moneycontrol News
August 12, 2021 / 03:46 PM IST

Sony recently launched a couple of new TVs in India. The Sony Bravia XR-77A80J and Sony Bravia KD-85X85J are massive flagship TVs, the former with a 77-inch screen and the latter with an 85-inch panel.  The 77-inch model is powered by the company's Cognitive Processor XR engine while the 85-inch variant is powered by Sony’s 4K HDR Processor X1 engine.

The Sony Bravia XR-77A80J is priced at Rs 5,49,990, while the Sony Bravia KD-85X85J costs Rs 4,99,990. The 77-inch OLED TV will be available from August 25, although the 85-inch LCD TV is already available.

Sony Bravia XR-77A80J

The Sony Bravia XR-77A80J boasts a 77-inch 4K OLED display with HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision with XR 4K upscaling, and XR Triluminos Pro colour enhancement. The TV also uses Sony’s Cognitive Processor XR picture engine. Sony’s latest OLED TV also packs two 20W and one 10W Acoustic Surface Audio+ speakers. The speakers support Dolby Audio, Dolby Atmos, DTS Digital Surround, and acoustic auto-calibration.

The Sony Bravia XR-77A80J has access to the Google Play Store and has a Netflix Calibrated Mode. The TV also comes with built-in Chromecast and support for Apple AirPlay. Sony’s new OLED TV runs on Android TV and comes with 16GB of storage. The TV also supports HDMI 2.1, which means they can do 4K at up to 120Hz refresh rate.

Close

Related stories

Sony Bravia KD-85X85J

The Sony Bravia KD-85X85J sports an 85-inch 4K LCD screen with 4K X-Reality PRO clarity enhancement, HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision support, and Motionflow XR 800 technology. The TV is powered by the 4K HDR Processor X1 picture engine. Sony’s 85-inch Bravia TV boasts two 10W speakers that support Dolby Atmos, Dolby Audio, and DTS Digital Surround.

The TV also runs on Android TV and features a built-in Chromecast and support for Apple AirPlay. The TV also supports HDMI 2.1, which means they can do 4K at up to 120Hz refresh rate.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Sony #TVS
first published: Aug 12, 2021 03:46 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is the online-proctored-exam system the new normal?

Future Wise | Is the online-proctored-exam system the new normal?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.