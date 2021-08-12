Sony Bravia XR-77A80J 4K OLED TV, Bravia KD-85X85J 4K LCD TV launched in India

Sony recently launched a couple of new TVs in India. The Sony Bravia XR-77A80J and Sony Bravia KD-85X85J are massive flagship TVs, the former with a 77-inch screen and the latter with an 85-inch panel. The 77-inch model is powered by the company's Cognitive Processor XR engine while the 85-inch variant is powered by Sony’s 4K HDR Processor X1 engine.

The Sony Bravia XR-77A80J is priced at Rs 5,49,990, while the Sony Bravia KD-85X85J costs Rs 4,99,990. The 77-inch OLED TV will be available from August 25, although the 85-inch LCD TV is already available.

Sony Bravia XR-77A80J

The Sony Bravia XR-77A80J boasts a 77-inch 4K OLED display with HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision with XR 4K upscaling, and XR Triluminos Pro colour enhancement. The TV also uses Sony’s Cognitive Processor XR picture engine. Sony’s latest OLED TV also packs two 20W and one 10W Acoustic Surface Audio+ speakers. The speakers support Dolby Audio, Dolby Atmos, DTS Digital Surround, and acoustic auto-calibration.

The Sony Bravia XR-77A80J has access to the Google Play Store and has a Netflix Calibrated Mode. The TV also comes with built-in Chromecast and support for Apple AirPlay. Sony’s new OLED TV runs on Android TV and comes with 16GB of storage. The TV also supports HDMI 2.1, which means they can do 4K at up to 120Hz refresh rate.

Sony Bravia KD-85X85J

The Sony Bravia KD-85X85J sports an 85-inch 4K LCD screen with 4K X-Reality PRO clarity enhancement, HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision support, and Motionflow XR 800 technology. The TV is powered by the 4K HDR Processor X1 picture engine. Sony’s 85-inch Bravia TV boasts two 10W speakers that support Dolby Atmos, Dolby Audio, and DTS Digital Surround.

The TV also runs on Android TV and features a built-in Chromecast and support for Apple AirPlay. The TV also supports HDMI 2.1, which means they can do 4K at up to 120Hz refresh rate.