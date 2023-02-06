English
    Samsung gets Galaxy S23 orders worth Rs 1,400 crore on first day of pre-booking

    Samsung will continue pre-booking Galaxy S23 smartphones till February 23. The launch price of the Galaxy S23 series in India is in the range of Rs 75,000 to Rs 1.55 lakh per piece.

    PTI
    February 06, 2023 / 08:25 PM IST
    Samsung Galaxy S23 series

    Electronics major Samsung has received orders for around 1.4 lakh units of its premium smartphone Galaxy S23 worth a total of Rs 1,400 crore on the first day of its pre-booking for the device, a senior company official has claimed.

    Samsung India, Senior Vice President for Mobile Business, Raju Pullan told PTI that the pre-booking for Samsung Galaxy S23 is almost twofold compared to the previous version of the smartphone Galaxy S22.

    "We have clocked almost 1.4 lakh units as pre-book in the first 24 hours and this is almost two times of Galaxy S22. With an average price of about a lakh of rupees, the turnover on a free book is almost Rs 1,400 crore within 24 hours," he said.

    Samsung will continue pre-booking Galaxy S23 smartphones till February 23. The launch price of the Galaxy S23 series in India is in the range of Rs 75,000 to Rs 1.55 lakh per piece.