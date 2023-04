The Tech Weekender | Top news from the world of technology this week

We need an equivalent of Isaac Asimov's three rules for AI: a robot shall not harm a human, or by inaction allow a human to come to harm. The second law is that a robot shall obey any instruction given to it by a human, and the third is that a robot shall avoid actions or situations that could cause it to come to harm itself. Asimov conjured intricate practical, moral and ethical conundrums and his characters solved them by adhering to these three principles. We need something like these laws for AI. And we may need them pretty soon