you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyGadgets
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2018 10:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Qualcomm showcases prototype for smartphone supporting both 4G, 5G

5G technology -- which promises faster data speeds and lower latency -- is slated to be commercially rolled out by telecom operators in markets like North America and Korea in the first half of 2019.

Mobile chip maker Qualcomm showcased its prototype for a smartphone that will support both 4G and the upcoming 5G technology at the India Mobile Congress 2018.

"This is our reference design for smartphone that has both 4G and 5G. In addition, (it supports) the millimetre (mm) wave bands and sub-6GHz bands, so it's all-inclusive. This represents the kinds of devices that we will see starting the first half of 2019 as 5G smartphones are launched...," Qualcomm Technologies Senior Vice President, Engineering, Durga Malladi told PTI.

He added that the company has partnered with 19 original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) globally for 5G technology.

"Lot of these OEMs are very popular here in India...both the device and infrastructure ecosystem is going to be in place...that means the moment spectrum is available to Indian operators and Indian operators are ready to launch, it should be relatively smooth sailing," he said.

Asked about the expected pricing of the 5G handsets, Malladi declined to comment, saying it would depend on the device maker.

Companies usually bring in new technology features through premium devices that are then extended to the lower-priced models as the technology becomes more mainstream and garners volume.

"We have been engaged in India for a long time on 5G...both in terms of what is happening in rest of the world, which bands should be considered etc...this information is something we have been closely working with the Ministry of Telecom.

"It's an early engagement and I hope as and when the spectrum gets allocated and the operators get ready to launch, everything else is in place," he added.
First Published on Oct 26, 2018 09:54 pm

tags #gadgets #India #Qualcomm #Technology #Telecom

