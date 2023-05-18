Best wireless Bluetooth mouse: Top picks from Apple, Logitech, Dell, HP, Lenovo, ASUS and Zebronics

One of the talking points of the ASUS ROG Chakram X Origin mouse is its 36,000 dpi optical sensor and 8000 Hz polling rate that gives you unmatched precision

Cut the cords. That’s not just been the overarching theme in the wireless headset space for the last few years but also when it comes to your everyday laptop or desktop mouse. Those USB dongles that connect to your wireless mouse are not always a practical option for frequent travellers while mice with long wires haven’t looked good on your work desk for a while now.

Whether you’re a serious gamer looking for a mouse to make you extra competitive or a MacBook user looking for the perfect productive tool or a road warrior who needs a slinky mouse that slips into your thinnest portfolios, our list covers all bases:

ASUS ROG Chakram X Origin

Bring your A-game to your gaming battles with this Pro gaming mouse. One of the talking points of the mouse is its 36,000 dpi optical sensor and 8000 Hz polling rate that gives you unmatched precision. Superior control is at your fingertips with seven buttons and a 4-directional joystick. We also dig the pivoted button mechanism that offers a rapid response and a clean, tactile feel.

Price: Rs 13,999

Apple Magic Mouse

A no-brainer for Mac and iPad users. This intuitive mouse is both wireless and rechargeable and is one of the best looking Bluetooth mice. It’s ultra-light – weighs just under 100 gm, and is remarkably portable. You don’t have to worry about the battery – the rechargeable battery lasts at least a month between charges. Our favourite feature is the Multi-Touch surface that allows you to perform simple gestures such as swiping between web pages and scrolling through documents. There’s a USB-C to Lighting cable in the box for pairing and charging.

Price: Rs 7,500 onwards

Logitech POP Mouse

Would you like some mint, lilac and sunshine yellow with a dash of fresh mojito or a retro black, grey and arcade game yellow mouse? Logitech’s POP Mouse stands out in a wireless mouse world full of blacks and greys. It doesn’t just look funky but feels good with a gentle contour that fits snugly in your palm. The SmartWheel shifts from high-precision to speed scroll mode and allows you to zip through long pages with a flick of the wheel. The top button allows you to pick from a wide range of emojis to express yourself.

Price: Rs 2,995

Dell Bluetooth Travel Mouse (MS 700)

This is our pick for frequent fliers and travellers. This perfect ‘on-the-go’ mouse weighs just 56.9 gm with a remarkably slim footprint. This travel mouse comes in a unique twistable design; twist it to activate it and pair with multiple devices. You can twist it to power off and flatten the mouse making it easy to slip into the smallest compartment of your backpack. You can hook up the mouse with up to 3 Bluetooth compatible devices and switch between them with the press of a button.

Price: Rs 5600

Lenovo 600 Bluetooth Silent Mouse

A practical travel accessory that weighs around 60 gm. We approve of the slim profile and the minimalist design. It’s sculpted to be comfortable when you rest your palm on it. It’s kitted with a blue optical sensor that allows you to work on most surfaces. Thanks to Microsoft’s Swift Pair and Bluetooth 5.0, you can effortlessly pair with up to two devices and flit between them with a push of a button.

Price: Rs 1,676

HP 930 Creator Wireless Mouse

A serious productivity accessory that is designed for customised experiences. You can enable seamless creativity by customising commands on several apps with 7 programmable buttons and the hyper-fast scroll wheel. You can replace complex keystrokes for frequently used tasks and save time. The HP930 allows you the option of connecting via the USB-A nano-dongle or Bluetooth and pair the mouse with up to 3 devices. This ergonomically designed mouse delivers 12 weeks of battery life.

Price: Rs 4,779

Zebronics Zeb-Kai

A practical accessory that delivers great bang for your buck. It boasts of a lightweight and ergonomic design and features 3 buttons, dual wireless connectivity with BT and 2.4GHz modes. You can use the nano receiver or tuck it into the mouse shell. A long press toggle button activates Bluetooth device discoverability while the high precision sensor with 1500DPI ensures it works on most surfaces.

Price: Rs 1,499