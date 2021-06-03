From Audio Astrological Signs to who your next dinner guest should be, here's how to use Spotify Only You

Spotify's Only You feature is now live on the app. (Image: Spotify Twitter)

Spotify has rolled out a new feature that gives its users a unique experience of their taste in music. Called 'Only You', the feature is a set of personalised playlists that's quite similar to Spotify's Wrapped playlists, which it releases at the end of the year.

Only You compares all the songs and artists you have listened to and tells you which ones are the most different from one another, and the combinations set you apart from other users.

For example, if you listen to Shawn Mendes as much as you listen to Sukhwinder Singh, that'll show up saying, "Who else but you would play Shawn Mendes after Sukhwinder Singh? "

What else will you find in 'Only You'?

Other than the contrasting music artists and songs, you will also get to know the podcast that you listen to the most and at what time. Along with that, you will also see the genre that describes your music taste the best.















You can also see how varied your music taste is as the feature mentions release year of all the songs you have listened to.















An Audio Birth Chart is also created which comprises a sun sign for your most-heard artist for the past six months, plus a Moon sign for an artist matching your ‘emotional or vulnerable side’. Another Rising sign will show you a recently discovered artist that you’ve been listening to.

Finally, at the end, you will be asked to create your 'Dream Dinner Party', by choosing three of your music artists. The best part, after choosing the three artists, the artist's playlist can be added to your music library.

Here's how you can find and share your Only You personalized list

You can find Only You in either of Spotify's smartphone apps for iPhone and Android. Do make sure that the app is fully updated.

1. Open the Spotify app and log into your account if you haven't already.

2. If you haven't seen Only You before, it might pop up automatically, or on your Home tab. Otherwise, tap Search at the bottom of the screen.

3. Underneath the search bar, you should see a pop-up labeled 'Find out how you listen'. Tap that.

Soon enough, the Only You story feature will leave this page. Once it's gone, you'll be able to find it by searching for Only You and tapping it when it appears as a "Genre."

4. Your Only You list will start playing. Either wait for each page to pass, or tap the right side of the screen to progress.

5. On the seventh page, you'll be asked to plan your "Dream Dinner Party" - you can select three artists you like, and Spotify will make you playlists of their most popular songs, and songs by artists like them. Tap Add Mixes to Your Library to save the playlists.

6. When you're done, you'll be shown every page in the Only You slideshow. Tap Share under any page, and you can send it to a friend or another app.