Fossil launches the Gen 6 Venture smartwatch in India

(Image Courtesy: Fossil)

Fossil has launched the Gen 6 Venture edition in India. Fossil says the strap for the smartwatch has been crafted out of recyclable materials, specifically plastic bottles, nylon and eco leather.

The design of the smartwatch is reminiscent of old analogue watches, with a prominent dial that mimics the one found on traditional field watches, and comes with an exclusive watch face that displays a built-in compass, stat breakdowns, and a water intake tracker for outdoor activities.

The smartwatch runs on the latest iteration of Wear OS by Google, and is not compatible with phones that shipped with Android GO edition, or phones without access to the Google Play store.

Amazon's Alexa virtual assistant has been baked in to the watch, and users can interact and give commands using the new microphone built into the watch.

Besides this, are the suite of sensors that track sleep, steps, help you measure workouts and more. Fossil has also introduced a SpO2 sensor, paired with an improved heart rate sensor, for the full wellness suite.

Fossil says that they have completely redesigned the display, which allows them to use a more user friendly interface. Supported apps will now make proper use of the circular display and utilize mechanical hands as pointers, which Fossil claims makes it an easy to read display.

The company has also updated its companion app with new abilities such as customizable home screens, watch customization, details stat readouts, and outdoor activity maps.

The watch has been priced at Rs. 23,995 and can be purchased on Fossil's website or authorized offline retailers.