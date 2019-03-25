For their demanding price-tag, the Vivo's X27 and X27 Pro are borderline average

2019 has only just begun, and Chinese manufacturer Vivo has already launched two more handsets. The Vivo X27 and X27 Pro recently launched in China for 3,198 Yuan (Rs 32,900 approximately) and 3,998 Yuan (Rs 41,100 approximately) respectively.

Both the Vivo X27 and X27 Pro are being touted as mid-range handsets with flagship performance. However, the company seem to be using the same approach as the Vivo V15 Pro by providing a top-notch handset with flagship grade specifications with some compromise on performance.

The Vivo X27 and X27 Pro run on the Snapdragon 710 SoC, a reliable mid-range chipset. At its price range Vivo would have been better served opting for Qualcomm’s premium chipset, the Snapdragon 855; or at the very least, the Snapdragon 712 SoC, Qualcomm’s best mid-range chipset. The base variant of the Vivo X27 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space gets an even further chipset down-grade with the Snapdragon 675.

Apart from performance, the Vivo X27 and X27 Pro look pretty strong on paper with both phones opting for a notch-less display with slim bezels, choosing for a pop-up selfie camera. The Chinese smartphone maker has yet again stuck to its no-compromise camera approach, similar to what we saw on the V15 Pro.

The Vivo X27 Pro sports a 48-megapixel primary rear camera with a 5-megapixel depth sensor and 13-megapixel super-wide camera, while the pop-up selfie camera on the front features a 32-megapixel snapper with dual LED Flash. The X27 boasts the same optics as the X27 Pro with the only difference being its 16-megapixel front camera.

Model Vivo X27 (Base Variant) Vivo X27 Vivo X27 Pro Chipset Snapdragon 675 Snapdragon 710 Snapdragon 710 RAM 8GB 8GB 8GB Storage 128GB 256 GB 256GB Rear Camera 48-MP + 13-MP + 5-MP 48-MP + 13-MP + 5-MP 48-MP + 13-MP + 5-MP Front Camera 16-megapixels 16-megapixels 32-megapixels Display 6.39-inch FHD+ (2340×1080) Super AMOLED 6.39-inch FHD+ (2340×1080) Super AMOLED 6.70-inch FHD+ (2340×1080) Super AMOLED Battery 4,000 mAh 4,000 mAh 4,000 mAh Estimated Price Rs 33,000 Rs 36,000 Rs 41,000

Both the X27 and X27 Pro run on Android 9.0 Pie with Funtouch OS 9 with a 4000 mAh battery capacity and 22.5W fast charge support.