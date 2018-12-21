App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Dec 21, 2018 12:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Facebook working on cryptocurrency for WhatsApp transfers: Report

The company will reportedly first focus on the remittances market in India, where it has over 200 million users.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Facebook is developing a cryptocurrency that will allow users to transfer money on its messaging service WhatsApp, according to a Bloomberg report citing sources.

The company will first focus on the remittances market in India, where it has over 200 million users, sources told the news agency.

The company is working on a stablecoin to curb volatility, and is working on a plan for custody assets that will protect the value of the digital currency, the report added.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the news.

related news

A Facebook spokesperson told Bloomberg that a small team in the company is evaluating ways to utilise blockchain technology, but did not elaborate.

"Like many other companies, Facebook is exploring ways to leverage the power of blockchain technology," a Facebook spokesperson told the news agency.

Facebook has about 40 people in its blockchain team according to employee titles viewed on LinkedIn, the news agency said.

Stablecoins are less volatile than other cryptocurrencies and are backed by assets, such as the US Dollar. They have become increasingly popular over the next year.

The project will not be WhatsApp’s first test of the digital payments system in India. WhatsApp has been testing the Unified Payments Interface since February 2018.

WhatsApp has sought approval from the Reserve Bank of India to expand its payment service to all users.
First Published on Dec 21, 2018 12:59 pm

tags #cryptocurrency #Facebook #Technology #WhatsApp

most popular

In pics | Assembly Elections 2018: Final tally for all five states

In pics | Assembly Elections 2018: Final tally for all five states

Slideshow | Brokerages bet on 7 stocks that can give 7-64% returns in a year

Slideshow | Brokerages bet on 7 stocks that can give 7-64% returns in a year

Urjit Patel’s history of dissent: Here are the issues that RBI guv had with government

Urjit Patel’s history of dissent: Here are the issues that RBI guv had with government

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.