Exclusive: Vivo V20 with Snapdragon 720G to be discontinued in India following V20 (2021) launch

Vivo will be discontinuing the Vivo V20 launched earlier this year in India, according to sources.

The mid-range smartphone will be discontinued following the Vivo V20 (2021) launch with an upgraded Snapdragon 730G processor.

Vivo launched the vanilla V20 in India in October for Rs 24,990. The smartphone’s USP was its sleek and lightweight design and a quality-camera unit. However, the performance unit of the device was slightly inferior when compared to the competition, especially for Rs 24,990.

Vivo has now launched the Vivo V20 (2021) with an upgraded performance unit. The smartphone packs the same specifications and price as the V20 but comes with a faster Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor.

The Snapdragon 720G will be discontinued soon. This makes total sense as the Vivo V20 (2021) with Snapdragon 730G processor is available for the same price. The company is yet to make an official announcement on the same.

The Vivo V20 (2021) price in India starts at Rs 24,990 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. it goes against the likes of OnePlus Nord (Review), Samsung Galaxy M51 (Review), and other smartphones under Rs 30,000 in India.

Vivo V20 (2021) specifications

As mentioned earlier, the Vivo V20 (2021) is almost the same as the Vivo V20 in terms of specifications and design. The only change in the spec-sheet is in the performance unit. The V20 (2021) comes with a faster Snapdragon 730G processor with Adreno 618GPU as opposed to the Snapdragon 720G found on Vivo V20.

The rest of the specifications are exactly the same. The Vivo V20 (2021) comes with a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2400 resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen features a water-drop notch on top for the 44MP front camera setup.

The smartphone weighs 171 grams and is only 7.38mm thick. The Sunset Melody, however, is 7.48mm thick and weighs 172 grams.

It now sits between the Vivo V20 SE and the higher-end Vivo V20 Pro.