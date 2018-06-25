Elon Musk says Cyborg Dragon Tesla is 'almost done'

Tesla CEO, Elon Musk announced Cyborg Dragon Tesla was 'almost done', via his official Twitter account on Monday.

Musk first mentioned the development of Cyborg Dragon in April and the speculation went ripe that Musk could be referring to the Dragon capsule- previously used for resupply missions to the International Space Station- built by his rocket startup SpaceX.



— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 24, 2018

Annexed to the Sunday announcement that Tesla Autopilot has an actual 'Mad Max' mode in the development built, Musk also notified to his followers that the development of Cyborg Dragon Tesla was almost complete.

While Musk refrained from providing additional information on Cyborg Dragon, the Tweeps went berserk, with some even establishing a connection with HBO's Game of Thrones, after Musk and the official page of the show entered into a Twitter banter.

There are also talks of fitting space lasers in what already seems like a bizarre project.

Don’t make me use my space lasers …— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 26, 2018

From building flamethrowers to using party balloons for rocket launches, the serially successful entrepreneur has gained a reputation for sharing ridiculous ideas with millions of his Twitter followers.

While some announcements did fructify—such as his promise to build flamethrowers to fund his tunnel-digging ambitions— Musk has also gained notoriety for sharing jokes through his social media accounts.