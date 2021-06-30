Dell UltraSharp Webcam with 4K resolution, 5x Digital Zoom, Customizable Field of View launched in India

Dell recently dropped a premium webcam that enables 4K resolution for conferences and video calls. The new Dell UltraSharp Webcam is aimed at significantly improving the video conferencing experience amid the growing adoption of remote working during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Dell UltraSharp Webcam’s price in India is set at Rs 18,999 in India or $200 in the US. The device is already available for purchase around the world and will be available in India through Dell's enterprise channels.

The Dell UltraSharp Webcam features an 8.3 MP Sony STARVIS CMOS sensor that supports up to 4K UHD resolution at 24 / 30 fps. Additionally, Full HD and HD resolution are supported at up to 60fps. The webcam also features Digital Overlap HDR capability for preserving true-to-life colors and balancing exposure.

The webcam also features 3D/2D video noise reduction that uses algorithms to eliminate grainy images. Additionally, there’s a multi-element lens on top to capture additional light. Auto-framing feature utilizes Artificial Intelligence (AI) to keep the user in focus and in the center of every frame.

The UltraSharp webcam also offers a customizable field of view that can be selected from a 65-degree, 78-degree, or 90-degree angle. The webcam also offers up to 5x digital zoom. There’s a built-in proximity sensor and an infrared (IR) sensor to enable automatic login and log out as well as Windows Hello login. It also features an LED indicator to inform you when the camera is in use.

Dell’s new 4K webcam features an all-aluminum cylindrical body. The webcam comes with a magnetic mount and a tripod adapter for easy clipping. The webcam features a USB Type-C port, while Dell has also bundled a USB-A-to-USB-Type C cable in the box. The camera is supported on both Windows 10 and macOS devices. While the one absentee feature is the lack of a dedicated microphone.