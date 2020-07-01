Data of 1.29 million LimeRoad users breached, company denies claim: Report

Customer data of nearly 1.29 million users of online marketplace LimeRoad was allegedly breached and put up for sale on the dark web. The leaked data included personal information like the name, phone numbers, and email ID of these users.

"As part of our regular deep web and Dark Web monitoring, we came across a threat actor who claimed to have around 1.29 million customer records of Limeroad. The data seems to be legitimate,” US-based cybersecurity firm Cyble said. The database leaked by a threat actor according to the firm includes the full names of users, their phone numbers and email ids, reported The Business Standard.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The company, however, has denied any kind of breach on its platform. "LimeRoad strongly denies these baseless allegations. As of now, only 44 numbers are available for the sample, of which very few can match our users' numbers. We have no reason to believe anything other than that this is a random selection. We have asked the poster of the darknet and the officer from the cybersecurity front to give us the data to validate. We have not received any further data. Given the current data points, we have no reason to believe these numbers belong to any of our customers," said Suchi Mukherjee CEO and co-founder of LimeRoad.

Also Read: Here's how to spot a phishing attack online

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology recently released an advisory via the Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) warning the public of a large-scale phishing attack against businesses. The advisory states that hackers could try and steal personal and financial information under the pretext of local government authorities.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), earlier this week, said a cyberattack took place on its email server on Sunday night but prompt action resulted in no data loss.

Cybersecurity attack: Your questions about what it is, its various types & how to be safe answered



