English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Register for Markets League event and get add on offers worth INR 2100. Know more
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    CyberX9 says data of 20 million postpaid customers of Vodafone Idea exposed; telco denies

    According to the CyberX9 report, the vulnerability exposed postpaid customers' call data records, comprising the time when a call was made, duration of call, location from which the call was made, customer's full name and address

    PTI
    August 28, 2022 / 07:14 PM IST
    (Representative image: Reuters)

    (Representative image: Reuters)

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Multiple vulnerabilities in the system of telecom operator Vodafone Idea has exposed the call data records of around 20 million postpaid customers, cyber security research firm CyberX9 said in a report.

    Vodafone Idea (Vi), however, said there was no data breach and potential vulnerability in its billing communication was immediately fixed after it learned about it.

    According to the CyberX9 report, the vulnerability exposed postpaid customers' call data records, comprising the time when a call was made, duration of call, location from which the call was made, customer's full name and address, SMS details comprising contact number to which it was sent, among others.

    CyberX9 founder and Managing Director Himanshu Pathak told PTI that the firm had shared entire findings with Vodafone Idea through email and a company official had acknowledged the vulnerability on August 24.

    Pathak said CyberX9 reported details to Vi on August 22.

    Close

    Related stories

    "Later on August 22, 2022, Vi confirmed the receipt of our report. Vodafone Idea acknowledged the vulnerabilities discovered and reported by us on August 24, 2022," Pathak said.

    When contacted, Vodafone Idea said, "There is no data breach as alleged in the report. The report is false and malicious. Vi has a robust IT security framework to keep our customer data safe."

    "We regularly conduct checks and audits to further strengthen our security framework. We learnt about a potential vulnerability in billing communication. This was immediately fixed and a thorough forensic analysis was conducted to ascertain no data breach," it said.

    The company further said that it has notified about the potential vulnerability to appropriate agencies and made due disclosures, adding, "Vi customer data remains fully safe and secure."

    The company has also made disclosure of the vulnerability on its website.

    However, CyberX9 has contested the claim.

    "Vi was exposing millions of customers call logs and other sensitive data for at least last about two years. In that massive time period, multiple criminal hackers might have stolen this data.

    "It is absurd and baseless claim of Vi that they've done a forensic audit and no breach was found. Such a detailed forensic audit would at least take couple of months to be done," CyberX9 said.

    The CyberX9 report claimed that data of around 301 million people was exposed due to this vulnerability.

    CyberX9 found that call data records of 20.6 million Vi postpaid customers was exposed. This comprised personal data, call records, SMS records, internet usage records and roaming details.

    The cyber security firm claimed that personal data of 55 million people, including those who have left Vi and those who only showed interest in getting a Vi connection, was at risk.
    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    PTI
    Tags: #CyberX9 #data breach #Telecom #Vodafone Idea (Vi)
    first published: Aug 28, 2022 06:49 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.