Computex 2019: AMD announces first Navi GPU, Radeon RX 5700, set to compete with RTX 2070

AMD finally took the lid off its new 7nm Navi-based consumer GPU at Computex 2019. The chipmaker announced the new line up as the Radeon RX 5000 series.



Introducing the world’s first “Navi” gaming GPU family based on the all new RDNA gaming architecture: the AMD Radeon RX 5700 series. Learn more from #COMPUTEX2019: https://t.co/xwexmdDMinpic.twitter.com/rY2dAsq52l

— AMD (@AMD) 27 May 2019

The first card to debut in the Radeon RX 5000 line up is the mid-range RX5700, which will go head-to-head with Nvidia’s RTX 2070 GPU.

AMD has ditched the 'Navi' branding on the box for RDNA or Radeon DNA. AMD claims that the RX5000 series will offer significant performance improvements on Vega cards.

The new 7nm architecture is capable of delivering 25 percent better performance per clock per core and 50 percent better power efficiency than Vega architecture. The RX 5700 is also the first AMD GPU to feature GDDR6 memory and support PCIe 4.0.

AMD also showcased the RX 5700 in action against the RTX 2070 running Strange Brigade. The RX5700 card took the lead, offering a 10 percent improvement in performance. It’s worth noting that this was a controlled test on a title generally favourable to AMD GPUs.

One notable feature missing on the new Radeon RX 5700 was real-time ray tracing. Speaking on the subject, Advanced Micro Devices CEO, Dr Lisa Su said; "We view ray tracing as a very important element across the portfolio, so we'll have it in a number of other places."

While all the details about the new Radeon RX 5700 cards will be revealed during Team Red's E3 Next Horizon Gaming event, you can expect the cards to go on sale in July. As things stand, the new RX 5000 series seems worth the wait.