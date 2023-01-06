CES 2023 | Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola launched with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, IP68 rating, OLED display

Lenovo Thinkphone

Lenovo has officially unveiled a new smartphone that looks a lot like a ThinkPad laptop. The new ThinkPhone is a smartphone designed by Motorola and is marketed as a business-grade smartphone.

The Lenovo ThinkPhone is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with 8GB or 12GB of RAM. The phone also comes with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB of storage. The ThinkPhone sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support.

The ThinkPhone opts for a triple-camera setup on the back with a 50 MP primary sensor with OIS and PDAF. The main camera is paired with a 13 MP ultrawide unit and depth sensor. On the front, there’s a 32 MP selfie camera. The ThinkPhone packs a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 68W wired fast charging and 15W wireless charging. Connectivity options include 5G, dual-SIM, NFC, Wi-Fi 6, a USB-C port, and more.

The phone measures 8.26mm thick and weighs 188.5 grams and comes with dual stereo speakers. The phone comes with squared edges and a carbon fiber finish. It also boasts an IP68 rating and MIL-STD 810H certification. The back of the ThinkPhone is designed with a lightweight aramid fiber, while the front features Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Additionally, the frame is made of aircraft-grade aluminum.

The Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola introduces Think 2 Think connectivity. The Think 2 Think experience includes Instant Connect, Unified Clipboard, File Drop, Unified Notifications, Advanced Webcam, Instant Hotspot, and App Streaming. This ThinkPhone also comes with Moto Secure, an app that serves as a hub for items related to security and privacy.

Motorola says, “This device arrives with a powerful set of premium specs combined with unique design and integrates seamlessly with a ThinkPad, such as the latest ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 that also embeds several security enhancements.” Motorola and Microsoft are also working together to unleash additional experiences.