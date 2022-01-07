MARKET NEWS

CES 2022: HP unveils Windows 11 laptops, gaming desktops with the latest Intel, AMD hardware

HP also announced new monitors at CES 2022.

Carlsen Martin
January 07, 2022 / 12:48 PM IST

At CES 2022, HP unveiled a ton of new devices including new laptops, desktops, and more. The new laptops include additions to HP’s EliteBook and Elite Dragonfly line-ups.

The HP Elite Dragonfly G3 is a Windows 11 designed for mobile professionals. The notebook is available in Slate Blue or Natural Silver and weighs under one kg. The HP Elite Dragonfly G3 is powered by Intel’s 12th Gen laptop processors. It features a 13.5-inch screen with a taller 3:2 aspect screen ratio and speakers by Bang & Olufsen.

The HP EliteBook 805 G9 Series is powered by AMD’s Pro 6000 Series processors. The HP ZBook Firefly 14 G9 mobile workstation arrives with the latest Intel Core processors paired with Nvidia’s T550 laptop GPU. HP also announced new desktops for both work and play.

The HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook Enterprise is the world’s most advanced Chromebook for business. The new premium Chromebook empowers business and cloud users with the simplicity of Chrome OS. The notebook features a 360-degree design with a 5 MP web camera. It features four speakers tuned with Audio by Bang & Olufsen. The HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook is the world’s first Intel® vPro Chromebook

The HP Envy Desktop PC can be configured with the latest Intel and Nvidia hardware. The desktop packs a 12th Gen Intel CPU, up to a Core i9 paired with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card.

There’s also a new HP Omen 45L gaming desktop with the company’s patented cooling system called Omen Cryo Chamber. Consumers have the option to configure the PC with up to an Intel Core i9-12900K or an AMD Ryzen 9 5900X. Graphics options include the latest AMD and Nvidia graphics, up to an Nvidia RTX 3090 and AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT. The desktop also includes up to an 800W power supply, a 360mm AiO liquid cooler, and seven 120mm RGB fans.

HP also announced two more desktops in the form of the Omen 25L and a mid-range Victus 15L. The HP Omen 27u is the latest gaming laptop and the first the company’s line-up to support HDMI 2.1. The gaming monitor features an IPS panel and supports VESA DisplayHDR 400, 8-bit colour, and offers 450 nits of peak brightness.

HP also released M24 and M27 Webcam Monitors that are aimed at people working remotely. The monitors are equipped with a 5 MP camera and noise-canceling mics.
Carlsen Martin
Tags: #CES 2022 #Desktop #gaming #HP #Intel #laptops
first published: Jan 7, 2022 12:48 pm

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.