CES 2019: Here's everything essential that tech enthusiasts can expect this year

CES 2019 is here – and while we’re sure to experience more than our fair share of tech surprises, a few announcements and leaks have amped-up the excitement.

While consumers are just about recovering from their holiday shopping hangovers, CES will offer a preview of future technologies, setting the standard for tech innovation in 2019

Here’s a look at what’s in store for tech-junkies in this year's edition:

Team Blue will certainly have its work cut out with AMD all set to announce the world’s first 7nm high-performance CPUs and GPUs at the event. And knowing AMD, we are likely to see some of the best price-to-performance ratios in the market.

The notch-free, bezel-less revolution which began in 2018, is set to become the new normal of 2019. While 2018 saw the rise of the notch-free displays, 2019 will start the dawn of foldable smartphone with leading manufacturers like LG and Samsung already hinting at prototypes.

Moreover, given major US carriers have already committed to the introduction of 5G in 2019, there are plenty of reasons for smartphone enthusiasts to remain optimistic.

Leading TV manufacturer LG is expected to announce its first rollable TV. Samsung dazzled consumers at last year’s CES with their 8K OLED TV, this year will likely see further improvements to these 8K monstrosities. Brands like TCL Vizio and Hisense are likely to steal the show with new and improved budget 4K and OLED TVs.

CES 2019 will also showcase other technological advancements on the automobile front as major brands like Ford, Nissan and Hyundai are all on the invite list.

Camera enthusiasts are also in for a treat as Canon is tipped to unveil its new PowerShot models with advanced sensors. The Smart Home revolution is all set to see Google Assistant and Alexa integrated into almost every device.

We are likely to see the implementation of Augmented and Virtual Reality in different industry verticals. Considering CES 2018 saw no end to technological innovations, this year’s show is poised to become the biggest yet.