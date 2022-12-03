CeNSE Bengaluru researchers develop energy-efficient computing platform

(Image Courtesy: CeNSE, IISc)

Researchers from the Centre for Nano Science and Engineering (CeNSE) at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, have developed a computing platform that is 47 times more energy-efficient and 93 times faster than the current metal-oxide conductors (CMOS) circuit-based chips.

It also takes up less space, with a 9 percent reduction in physical footprint.

The researchers achieved this by using components called memristors instead of the standard CMOS. The advantage is that memristors can both store data and perform computation.

This allows the team to cut down on the components required for a circuit and increases the speed and energy efficiency when compared to normal CMOS circuits.

“We have now discovered a molecular circuit element that can capture complex logic functions within itself, facilitating in-memory computations in a smaller number of time steps and using much fewer elements than usual,” said Sreetosh Goswami, Assistant Professor at CeNSE, who led both the studies published in Advanced Materials.

The problem with the current computing architectures based on CMOS is that data has to be stored separately at physical locations. Thus, the back-and-forth between the platform and data clusters eats up a lot of energy and makes CMOS-based circuits less efficient. It also uses up a lot more computational power.

“We are resolving this problem by performing both computation and storage at the same physical location,” Goswami added.

He said the team was now "able to make arrays of devices that are more robust, consistent and stable even compared to commercial technologies like flash memories”.

The next step would be to connect the platform to a sensor such as smartphone screens that can sense touch and study how the platform performs.

“These (complexes) are like electron sponges that can take and give away electrons for billions of cycles without degradation,” said Sreebrata Goswami, Principal Scientist at CeNSE and designer of the metal-organic complexes used for the platform.

By making small changes to the chemical composition of the complex, researchers were able to adapt the platform on the same circuit for various functions.