Call of Duty: Vanguard released globally: All you need to know about Activision's first-person shooter

Activision has finally released the next iteration of the popular Call of Duty franchise globally. Call of Duty: Vanguard arrives with a story driven campaign mode, 20 multiplayer maps, a zombie mode, and much more.

Unlike recent Call of Duty titles that have focused on modern/future warfare, Vanguard takes us back to World War II, following the origin of the Special Forces fighting across four major theatres during the war. Vanguard will also feature 20 multiplayer maps, 13 operators, and over 36 weapons right form the get-go.

The game also features a franchise-first Zombies crossover developed by Treyarch. Operator, Weapon, and Battle Pass progression will be synchronized across Vanguard, Black Ops Cold War, and Modern Warfare. Season one of Call of Duty: Vanguard will kick off on December 2. Activision will also introduce Warzone Pacific on December 2.

Call of Duty: Vanguard also boasts unified progression and cross-play support across next-generation and current-generation systems. Call of Duty: Vanguard is available in three editions for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One.

Call of Duty: Vanguard Prices

Call of Duty: Vanguard is priced at Rs 3,999 for the Standard Edition on the PS4, while the Cross-Gen Bundle for the PS4 and PS5 will set you back Rs 4,999. Lastly, the Ultimate Edition for the PlayStation costs Rs 6,699.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is priced at Rs 3,999 for the Standard Edition on the Xbox One. The prices for Call of Duty: Vanguard for the Ultimate, and Cross-Gen Editions on the Xbox Series S/X and Xbox One are the same as that on the PS4 and PS5.

On the PC, Call of Duty: Vanguard is available through Battle Net for $59.99 (Roughly Rs 4,450) and $100 (Roughly Rs 7,430) for the Standard and Ultimate Editions, respectively.

Call of Duty: Vanguard Size

The latest version of Call of Duty requires 61GB of free space to download on the Xbox Series X/S. Xbox One users will require 56.6GB of free storage to download the game. PC users will also require 61GB of free space to download the game. While Call of Duty: Vanguard is 64.13GB in size for the PS5, users will require 89.84GB of free space. The same is the case with the PS4, the 54.56GB title will require 93.12GB of free space.

Call of Duty: Vanguard System Requirements

Minimum

Intel Core i3- 4340 / AMD FX-6300 | 8GB of RAM | Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 / AMD Radeon RX 470 | 2GB VRAM | Windows 10 64-Bit

Recommended

Intel Core i5- 2500K / AMD Ryzen 5 1600X | 12GB of RAM | Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 / AMD Radeon RX 580 | 3GB VRAM | Windows 10 64-Bit

For competitive gaming, Activision recommends using an Nvidia RTX 2070 or an RTX 3060 Ti or an AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT GPU. The CPUs recommended for competitive gameplay are the Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X.