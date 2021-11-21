Battlefield 2042 voted as one of Steam 250's worst games of all time

It is currently eighth on the list with 35,603 votes

2021 hasn't been a great year for game releases. Recently, gamers had to sit through the Rockstar debacle, where they botched the release of the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition. They even angered the fans with its subpar presentation and technical issues.

Eventually, Rockstar had to re-release the classic PC version of the trilogy till the problems with the remasters were fixed.

Now, it's Electronic Arts and DICE's turn to make the headlines. Gamers have voted Battlefield 2042 as one of the Steam 250's worst games of all time. It currently sits eighth on the list with 35,603 votes.

Technically, just as fans voted it into the list, it can also be voted out with a proportionate number of positive reviews but it doesn't look like that's going to happen soon. The game is a technical mess, with launch issues, bugs and performance problems.

To make matters worse, DICE seems to have really scaled back on the content this time around. Redditors have already compiled a massive list of missing features and hobbled mechanics, compared to the previous iterations in the franchise. No single player campaign, no master server browser for matches, no hardcore mode, no class system...the list goes on.

What is fanning the flames are the somewhat odd positive critical reviews for the game. Most of them fail to mention the problems.

Influencers who heavily promoted the game on streams are also oddly quiet. To put it bluntly, the game is not finished and ships with less content than any of the prior Battlefield games on launch.