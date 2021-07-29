MARKET NEWS

Tata Motors launches Tata Ace trim with price starting at Rs 3.99 lakh

Available in two variants, the flat bed variant is priced at Rs 3.99 lakh, while the half deck load body variant is tagged at Rs 4.10 lakh.

PTI
July 29, 2021 / 02:59 PM IST
Image: Tata Motors

Image: Tata Motors

 
 
Tata Motors on Thursday said it has launched a new variant of its small commercial vehicle (SCV), the Ace Gold Petrol CX, with price starting at Rs 3.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Available in two variants, the flat bed variant is priced at Rs 3.99 lakh, while the half deck load body variant is tagged at Rs 4.10 lakh.

Tata Motors said it has partnered with the State Bank of India to provide finance options to its customers to buy the model.

"The Tata Ace continues to be a strong, reliable and multipurpose vehicle having provided means of livelihood to over 23 lakh Indians to date. Resonating the Government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision, Tata Motors aims to inspire an entrepreneurial mindset through the launch of this vehicle," Tata Motors Vice President (Product Line – SCV and PU) Vinay Pathak said.

The Tata Motors' Ace platform has exponentially evolved over the last 16 years, focusing on bringing safer, smarter and valuable offerings to its customers in last-mile transportation, he added.

Close

"With our latest addition, we hope to stand behind the aspirations of the Indian entrepreneurs, making the Tata Motors Ace Gold Petrol CX the most affordable 4-wheel commercial vehicle in India," Pathak said.

The Tata Ace Gold Petrol CX Variant is the only four-wheel SCV powered by a 2-cylinder engine and a gross vehicle weight of more than 1.5 tonne in India, to be available below the Rs 4 lakh price point, the company said.

The model is powered by a 694 cc petrol engine mated with a four-speed transmission. It can be used for last-mile delivery of fruits, vegetables, and agri products, beverages and bottles, FMCG and FMCD goods, e-commerce, dairy, pharma and food products.

Tata Motors has so far sold 23 lakh Tata Ace units in the country till date.
first published: Jul 29, 2021 02:59 pm

