Tata HBX to launch in FY21: Here's all you need to know

Earlier this year, at the Auto Expo, Tata Motors showed off some new cars and concepts, some of which looked really close to production. The HBX concept, a small off-roader SUV by Tata was also showcased and the company has confirmed that we can expect a launch sometime this financial year.

The Tata HBX is a follow-up to the H2X concept that was showcased at the Geneva Auto Show in 2019. The new car will be styled to look like a tiny SUV built to be driven offroad and will go up against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Mahindra KUV100, and the Maruti Suzuki Spresso.

The HBX, sometimes referred to as Hornbill, will be based on the Tata’s ALFA architecture that debuted just recently on the Tata Altroz. The car is also expected to debut the company’s 1.2-litre turbo-charged direct-injection petrol engine.

In terms of design, the HBX gets an upright, beefy stance, clearly outlining its SUV nature. It gets strong wheel arches and in the concept form we even see offroading tyres but that will dialled down by a few notches for better road mileage. Of course, we have to wait and see how many of these design traits make it down to the actual production version of the car.

Expect the SUV to get a good features list too and this may include auto climate control, touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a Harman-sourced audio unit and a semi-digital instrument cluster. There are also reports that the HBX is expected to get cruise control.

As for pricing, the HBX will sit below the Nexon making it the cheapest SUV in Tata’s portfolio at an expected price range of Rs 4.5-8 lakh.