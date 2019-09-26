Renault teases Kwid Facelift ahead of October launch

Ahead of its scheduled launch in October, the facelifted iteration of the Kwid hatchback has been officially teased. Renault released an official video on its website and YouTube channel that fully reveals its latest offering.

It had already been confirmed that the new Kwid will be heavily based on its all-electric Chinese cousin, the City K-ZE. It gets Renault’s signature grille flanked by split headlamps. The headlamps have LED DRLs and indicators in the upper half and dual-barrel halogen headlamps in the lower half.

The interiors have been equipped with a fully digital instrument cluster, steering wheel and touchscreen infotainment system which are borrowed directly from the Triber. It could also get rear power windows, keyless entry and push-button start as option. The Kwid is expected to carry forward its touchscreen infotainment system with phone app connectivity, multi-info display, manual HVAC, front power windows as well.

Renault will continue to offer the Kwid with the options of an 800cc engine and a 1-litre motor. The former makes 54 PS of maximum power and 72 Nm of peak torque, while the bigger engine makes 68 PS and 91 Nm. Both engines will be offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard, with an optional AMT gearbox offered with the bigger engine.

Currently, the hatchback has a price range of Rs 2.76 lakh to Rs 4.76 lakh (ex-showroom). The facelifted iteration is expected to be priced higher than the current generation. It will be pitted against the Datsun redi-GO and the upcoming Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, among others.

Rs 599 for first year