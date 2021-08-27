MARKET NEWS

Maruti Chairman RC Bhargava on why he is sceptical about EVs — video

Maruti Suzuki’s Chairman RC Bhargava has expressed scepticism over switching to electric vehicles, lampooning the Centre for not reducing tax on CNG vehicles. Speaking at the 61st annual convention of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers, Bhargava said that the country’s largest carmaker will not be entering the EV space in the short term. Here’s why.

