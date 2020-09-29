Land Rover Defender scheduled for launch on October 15

Land Rover is planning to introduce the Defender in India. The SUV is expected to launch on October 15 and will be available in both 3-door as well as 5-door variants.

Earlier this year, Land Rover had already thrown open the doors to customers who wanted to book the Defender. Both the short wheelbase 90 and the long wheelbase 110 were made available with prices starting at Rs 76.57 lakh.

Each of these are additionally available in five variants powered by a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine that churns out 300 PS and 400 Nm of torque. Transmission duties are handled by an 8-speed automatic and the SUVs also get the company’s Terrain Response all-wheel-drive system. Additionally, the 110 variant also gets air suspension as standard.

Of course, the Defenders features boat loads of tech including a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, connected car tech, Meridian audio system, electrically adjustable and heated front seats and 360 degree surround.

While the official launch will take place on October 15, the first few customers of the Defender 110 will also receive deliveries on the same day. Deliveries of the 90, however, have been delayed to December because of the lockdown.

In terms of competition, while the Defender 90 does not have any direct rivals, the 110 will go up against the likes of the Mercedes-Benz G350 and the upcoming Jeep Wrangler.