App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Feb 04, 2020 12:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'I don't care if you even graduated high school', says Elon Musk on recruitment for Tesla's AI team

Musk said Tesla's AI team, which reports directly to him, is looking to hire people.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Elon Musk on February 2 said that a PhD, or even graduating high school, is not mandatory for working with the company's artificial intelligence (AI) team. The Tesla CEO said that a deep understanding of AI is more useful.

Musk said the automaker has vacancies in the AI team, which reports directly to him.

Close

Musk also said he is hosting a party, or "hackathon", with Tesla's AI/autopilot team in four weeks.

related news

To this, one user asked if he has time to complete a PhD, to which Musk said it isn't necessary.

 

This is not the first time Musk has expressed his views on the necessity of college degrees.

“If somebody graduated from a great university, that may be an indication that they will be capable of great things, but it’s not necessarily the case. If you look at, say, people like Bill Gates or Larry Ellison, Steve Jobs, these guys didn’t graduate from college, but if you had a chance to hire them, of course, that would be a good idea,” Musk said in 2014 interview with German publication Auto Bild



Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.


First Published on Feb 4, 2020 12:19 pm

tags #AI #Auto #Elon Musk #Technology #Tesla

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.