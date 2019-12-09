Hyundai i20 set for a mid-2020 launch: Here's what to expect

Hyundai Motors, along with Ioniq, unveiled the new Elite i20. Mechanically, there is not much change as compared to earlier variants. The new car, however, features signature grill and cascade design, dual tone interior.

Hyundai’s i20 premium hatchback has been around for a while and is due for an upgrade. After the launch of the Elite i20 facelift in 2018, the Korean carmaker is expected to unveil the latest i20 at the upcoming Auto Expo, followed by a launch in mid-2020.

The car was recently spotted under testing in a heavy camouflage, which reveals some of its updates. It gets a brand new set of dual-tone alloy wheels, split LED tail lamps and a number plate fixed in the rear bumper. It also gets a wide cascading grille in the front, flanked by halogen projector headlamps.

Hyundai is expected to update the i20’s interiors with a fully digital driver’s display, along with a touchscreen infotainment system. A new steering wheel, BlueLink connected car technology with phone app connectivity, automatic climate control, cruise control, a wireless phone charger and an auto-dimming internal rear-view mirror (IRVM) may also be in the works. Higher trim levels could also get a sunroof.

The company is expected to offer the new i20 with three Bharat Stage-VI compliant engine options. It should include the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, Venue’s 1-litre turbocharged petrol unit and the 1.5-litre CRDI diesel engine from the Kia Seltos. If the company retunes the engines for the i20, it could make different power outputs than the original users of these engines.