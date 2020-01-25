Hyundai Aura: Here are the key features of the compact sedan's variants

Korean carmaker Hyundai recently launched the Aura compact sedan as a replacement to the Xcent. The sub-4-metre sedan is not only offered with a brand-new engine but also 12 variants in total.

Hyundai is offering the Aura with three engines, three fuel types and two transmission options. These include a 1.2-litre petrol engine which makes 83PS of maximum power and 114Nm of peak torque; a 1.2-litre diesel making 75PS and 190Nm; and a 1-litre turbocharged petrol unit making 110PS and 170Nm. It is also offered with a CNG option with the 1.2-litre petrol engine, which makes 69PS and 95Nm. These are mixed and matched along with five trim levels to make 12 variants.

The base trim is the Aura E, which only gets the 1.2-litre petrol and manual transmission. It gets all basic features such as the ISOFIX mounts for child seats, dual front airbags and rear parking sensors. It also gets manual air conditioner and heater and a cooled glovebox, along with power outlets and power windows in the front.

Aura S is the next trim level and is offered with the petrol and diesel motors with manual and automatic transmission options, as well as the CNG variant with a manual gearbox. This variant gets front projector fog lamps, follow-me-home headlamps, LED DRLS and steering-mounted audio controls over the base trim. It also gets a 2-DIN audio system with Bluetooth, a tilt-adjustable steering wheel and keyless entry, among others.

Above that is the Aura SX which is offered with the 1.2-litre petrol motor and a manual transmission. It adds turn indicators on ORVMs and chrome finish on the gear knob and parking lever over the lower trims. It also gets an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with phone app connectivity, voice recognition and push-button start/stop.

The Aura SX (O) is the second-highest trim and is offered with the petrol and diesel motors mated to a manual transmission. It adds a leather wrap on the steering wheel and gear knob, along with automatic climate control and eco-coating. It also offers wireless phone charging, as well as projector headlamps.

The highest trim is the SX+ which offers an AMT gearbox with the diesel and petrol engine. It offers all the amenities of the SX (O) option but adds an automatic gearbox as well. Hyundai enthusiasts can opt for the turbocharged petrol engine with the SX+ trim, which is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

Hyundai has priced the Aura between Rs 5.8 lakh to Rs 9.23 lakh (ex-showroom) and it is pitted against the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Honda Amaze, Ford Aspire and Volkswagen Ameo, among others.