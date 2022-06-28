How the Hyundai Venue will fare against the upcoming Maruti Brezza

File image of the Hyundai Venue

The new Hyundai Venue is the latest launch in the sub-4m segment, where the competition is fierce as ever. The latest development, however, is that India’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki, is all set to launch the next generation of the Vitara Brezza, this time simply calling it the Brezza.

There are a lot of unknowns about the Brezza but leaks and reveals still tell us plenty about what to expect. The biggest competition will be between these two. The Tata Nexon has been doing better than ever before in recent months, but since the Venue and the Brezza are the newest launches on the block (Brezza due soon), it makes sense to see how they will compare with each other.

Design

Maruti Suzuki Brezza Hyundai Venue Length 3,995 mm 3,995 mm Width 1,790 mm 1,770 mm Height 1,640 mm 1,617 mm Wheelbase 2,500 mm 2,500 mm

The Venue received significant exterior changes as part of its facelift earlier this month, including an all-new grille, bigger front air intakes, a new DRL and headlamp units. Based on Hyundai’s ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design language, the hood now seems bolder than before and the skid plate has been tweaked to add a bit of ruggedness. Over to the side, a new set of 16-inch alloys is prominent and the rear is characterised by connected tail lamps that make the car look wider.

The Brezza, too, has been spotted testing a number of times. The exteriors, like the Venue, see a lot of changes. The front fascia for example, will feature sleeker headlamps, new L-shaped DRLs and a new design on the grille.

Over to the side, there is new body cladding and a new set of alloy rims. And at the rear, tweaked tail lamps are the highlight. The front and rear skid plates give the car a muscular stance. A teaser by Maruti also revealed an electric sunroof that will be a first.

In terms of dimensions, both SUVs are pretty similar. The Venue and the Brezza both measure 3,995 mm in length while width stands at 1,770 mm and 1,790 mm respectively. Height for the Venue measures 1,617 mm while for the Brezza it measures 1,640 mm. The wheelbase, again, is identical at 2,500 mm.

Powertrain

Let’s take a look under the hood now to see what powers these rivals.

The Hyundai Venue gets an option between three engines: two petrol and one diesel variant. The 1.5 litre diesel engine is capable of producing 99 hp of maximum power and 240 nm of peak torque. This, in turn, is mated to a single 6-speed manual transmission unit.

Next, the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine produces 82 hp of maximum power and 113 Nm of peak torque and gets a single 5-speed manual transmission option.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza Hyundai Venue Petrol Hyundai Venue Diesel Engine 1.5 litre NA petrol 1.2 litre NA / 1 litre turbo 1.5 litre NA Power 103 hp 82 hp / 118 hp 99 hp Torque 136 Nm 113 Nm / 172 Nm 240 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 6-speed AT 5-speed MT / iMT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT

The 1-litre turbo petrol on the other hand produces 118 hp of maximum power and 172 Nm of peak torque. Additionally, it also gets an option between a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox and an iMT gearbox for clutch less shifting.

As for Maruti’s Brezza, we know better than to expect a diesel engine. However, it is expected to have only one engine option. This 1.5-litre K15C naturally aspirated petrol engine is expected to churn out 103 hp of maximum power and 136 Nm of peak torque.

Additionally, we also expect mild-hybrid tech on the SUV. Transmission options will be available, both, in the form of a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed torque convertor automatic. Maruti is also expected to launch a CNG version of the Brezza in the future, but we will have to wait and see on which variants that will be offered.

Features

In terms of the features that we can expect, we already know that the Venue comes with a digital instrument cluster, 8-inch infotainment display, connected car tech, Alexa and Google voice integration, wireless charging, rear AC vents, a power adjustable driver’s seat and a two-step reclining rear seat.

The Brezza, too, is expected to be packed to the gills with features and tech. Spy pictures of the interior, for example, showcase a free-standing 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system that will support Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The car is expected to also get a dual-tone dash and a recent teaser also suggests a Heads-up display (HUD), which should be available on the top-spec variant of the car. Additionally, we can expect features such as wireless charging, ventilated front seats, rear AC vents and the aforementioned electric sunroof.

Safety

Safety has become a growing area of interest for car-buyers recently and with the push by the government for better safety norms, it seems manufacturers are stuffing cars with the latest in safety tech.

The Venue for example, comes with the mandated six airbags, ABS and EBD as standard. Additionally, it also gets a rear parking camera, parking sensors, Vehicle stability management, automatic headlamps, hill-hold assist, electronic stability control (ESC) and tyre pressure monitoring.

Like the Venue, the Brezza also gets airbags, ABS and EBD as standard. However, Maruti has gone further by possibly adding ESC to the standard safety list along with rollover mitigation, hill-hold and brake assist. It also gets an over speed warning, 360-degree camera as well as sensors and a seat-belt reminder.

Prices

Finally, pricing. The Hyundai Venue starts at a price of Rs 7.53 lakh, going all the way to Rs 12.72 lakh for the top-spec dual-tone turbo-petrol mated to the DCT gearbox.

Maruti is yet to announce prices or a full showing of the Brezza, but we expect the new car to be priced at a premium compared to the outgoing Vitara Brezza considering all the new tech that Maruti has packed in. For context, the current-gen Vitara Brezza starts at Rs 7.84 lakh and goes up to Rs 11.49 lakh for the top-spec variant.