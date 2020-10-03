Ford Mustang Mach-E GT revealed; beats the Jaguar I-Pace in acceleration

Claiming it to be one of the fastest accelerating SUVs, Ford has just unveiled the Mach-E GT, the more premium variant of the standard Mach-E.

Of course, the acceleration is not the only thing that will be different for the GT variant. It also gets a few more goodies to make it stand out both aesthetically as well as mechanically.

The Ford Mach-E GT first debuted alongside the monstrous Mustang Mach-E 1400, the performance machine that took the electric SUV to a whole different level.

The Mach-E GT, for the most part is the same as the standard SUV. There are a few key differences however. The GT gets 20-inch alloys with red brake calipers as standard. It also gets GT badging to make it even more obvious. The GT also gets two new colour options – Grabber Blue and Cyber Orange

Powering the Mach-E GT is an updated drivetrain. It gets two electric motors, one at each axle, to give a combined power output of 465 PS and 830 Nm. This is powered by an 88 kWh battery. As for acceleration times, Ford claims a 0-100 km/h sprint of 3.7 seconds. In comparison, the Jaguar I-Pace gets a sprint time of 4.8 seconds. The GT also gets the MagneRide suspension system as standard. Range on the Mach-E GT is expected to be 499 km from a full charge.

The Mach-E GT is scheduled to arrive in international markets by the end of 2021. However, there are no reports on whether Ford will bring this variant to India. The Mach-E on the other hand, is expected to come to our shores by 2021.