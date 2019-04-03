Everything you should know about Skoda's yet to launch SUV Karoq

Czech automaker Skoda has recently revealed its plans to launch the Karoq SUV by 2020. The SUV is to be launched around the same time as the India-based Kamiq and will pose as its bigger sibling.

The Karoq is expected to be a median of the bigger Kodiaq and the smaller Kamiq. It is also supposed to be based on the MQB platform, albeit on a different version which is locally manufactured for the Kamiq.

The Karoq comes in with a number of engine options, including a 1.5-litre four-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine which makes 147 BHP of maximum power and 250Nm of peak torque.

The Karoq borrows most of its design elements from the Kodiaq, including an almost identical front and side profile. It is designed to carry the appeal of a Kodiaq at a lower price tag. The Karoq is 4382 mm long, 1841 mm wide and 1603 mm tall. These dimensions are in the range of the Jeep Compass and the Tata Harrier.

Because the Karoq is a middle-sized SUV, it is expected to seat five people including the driver and will come well-equipped with luxurious features.

The Karoq is expected to get a 12.3-inch TFT instrument cluster, ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof as standard. It will also sport a set of all-LED headlamps.

The Karoq is also Skoda’s first SUV to offer a digital instrument panel. It has five layouts, which can be individually tailored to suit the driver’s preferences.

The Karoq will lock horns with other SUVs like the Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tucson and the Tata Harrier, among others.