Ducati Multistrada 950 S arrives in India, launched at a price of Rs 15.49 lakh

Ducati has just launched the Multistrada 950 S in India at a price of Rs 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

The company calls the Multistrada 950 S the smallest multi-bike in Ducati’s profile. The claim is that the 950 S is for people who would want an everyday bike that is also capable of some serious touring.

This S variant of the Multistrada 950 gets some technological feature added to make things easier for the rider especially when touring on a fully-laden bike.

In terms of design, the 950 S gets styling cues from the 1260 and 1260 enduro with new side wings borrowed from the latter. The front has an all-LED headlamp similar to the 1260 and an adjustable screen as well as the rest of the bike that sees similarities with the 1260 Enduro. Internationally, the 950 S also gets a ‘GP White’ paint scheme but only the Ducati Red will be available in India.

Powering the bike is a 937cc Testastretta L-twin engine that is capable of producing 113 PS at 9,000 rpm and 96 Nm at 7,750 rpm. This is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quick-shifter.

In terms of riding aids, the S, as mentioned before, is fairly tech-savvy. It gets four riding modes, traction control, cornering ABS, cornering lights, Ducati Skyhook Evo semi-active suspension and Vehicle Hold Control. To control these features, you have a 5-inch full colour TFT dash.

Bipul Chandra, Managing Director of Ducati India, said, “The Multistrada family has gained immense popularity in India considering the growing popularity of long distance touring and our idea behind the new Multistrada 950 S is to make Sports touring more accessible, allowing riders to explore the beautiful terrain that India has to offer.”

Ducati retails the standard Multistrada 950 in India at Rs 12.84 lakh. Competition for the Multistrada 950 S will mainly come from the Triumph Tiger 900 GT and the BMW F 900 XR.